Inside Todd Chrisley's Relationship With His Granddaughter

Transition time. Lindsie Chrisley and her son, Jackson, are in an adjustment period one month after the former reality star’s split from Will Campbell. “I’ve been working hard, creating a new normal for Jackson and myself,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost, 31, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 16. “One of the things on our list is to remember to be kind to yourself. Extending kindness and grace to ourself [sic] and our neighbors. Remembering that compassion is how you live. We can’t heal the world today, but you can begin with a voice of compassion, a heart of love and an act of kindness.”