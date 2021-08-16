Inside Todd Chrisley's Relationship With His Granddaughter
When reality show "Chrisley Knows Best" first premiered on USA Network in 2014, viewers got to learn the ins and outs of the Southern-based Chrisley family's daily lives. The primary cast consists of the father, Todd, and his wife, Julie, who allow cameras into their lives as they navigate raising three children: Savannah, Chase, and Grayson. However, in addition to the portrayal of the immediate Chrisley family, Todd's mother, Nanny Faye, and granddaughter, Chloe, also make frequent appearances.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0