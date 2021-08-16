Cancel
Tennessee gov allows opt-out of student mask requirements

By JONATHAN MATTISE
The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order Monday allowing parents to opt their children out of coronavirus-related school mask mandates, after a few school districts issued mask requirements for students.

Lee also said he will not call a broad special legislative session requested by Republican House lawmakers to limit the authority of local officials to make rules aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Lee’s executive order addressed a heavily disputed topic in Tennessee as classes resumed around the state amid a resurgence on COVID-19 cases — whether students should be forced to wear a mask at school.

All 73 Republicans in the state House signaled their support for the special session last week, and a handful of school board meetings have become contentious as some parents fight mask mandates for their children. But the Senate’s Republican leader, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, had said he trusts locally elected school boards to decide on COVID-19 health rules for schools.

McNally said Monday that the executive order is an “appropriate compromise that strikes a proper balance between freedom and public health.”

House Speaker Cameron Sexton led the call for a special session in a letter that spelled out topics broadly, ranging from addressing the authority of six independent health departments in larger counties — including Nashville and Memphis’ Shelby County — to make their own regulations on COVID-19, to looking into the practice of some businesses requiring proof of vaccination to enter their buildings.

Lee’s executive order keeps the focus for now more squarely on schools.

Sexton said he’s confident “the immediate need for a special session has been averted in the interim by using executive orders.” But said he hopes the order can be extended to limit health officials in the six larger counties from making certain requirements that apply to businesses.

The governor has resisted implementing a statewide mask mandate for schools, instead choosing to leave the decision to local school officials. The Republican governor’s order lets parents opt out if either a school board or a health department enacts a mask requirement over a school district.

“Right now, some of the greatest frustration is occurring in our K-12 schools, especially around the issue of mask mandates,” Lee said in a news release. “While local decision-making is important, individual decision-making by a parent on issues regarding the health and well-being of their child is the most important.”

The move drew sharp criticism from Democrats, who noted that schools are already reporting significant COVID-related absences and the state is offering the National Guard as staffing reinforcements at overwhelmed hospitals.

“It’s pretty tough to swallow that the governor is using the ‘emergency powers’ statute to mandate that the emergency response be weaker?” said Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro.

Only a small handful of schools have elected to adopt a mask mandate as Tennessee’s vaccination rates remain among the lowest in the country. Those district include Shelby County, which encompasses Memphis, and Nashville. Some smaller school districts are also on the list, including Hancock and Henry counties.

Masks are a key coronavirus-prevention tool that does not pose health risks for children older than toddler age and are most effective when worn by a larger number of people, public health experts say. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has again recommended them for schools. Currently, only those 12 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

