PORTLAND, Ore — Providence Park will soon require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test for fans to attend games at the venue. Starting on August 25, all fans 12 and older, which is the age currently approved to get the COVID-19 vaccine, will need to show proof of their vaccination with either your CDC vaccination card, a photocopy or a photo of your card on your phone. Officials say fans must be fully vaccinated to attend a Portland Timbers FC or a Portland Thorns game, meaning they must be at least two weeks past receiving their second-dose of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or since receiving the single-dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.