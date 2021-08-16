Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Hood, TX

Michigan Appeals Court Judge Karen Fort Hood has died

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — The first Black woman elected to Michigan’s Court of Appeals has died.

Karen Fort Hood died Sunday, Chief Judge Christopher Murray said Monday in a news release. She was 68.

Details of Hood’s death were not immediately available.

“Since being elected to the court in 2002, Judge Hood’s engaging presence was known to all in the court,” Murray said. “Her grace, dignity and wonderful smile and laugh were cherished by all and will never be forgotten.”

Hood’s term on the court was set to expire Jan. 1, 2027.

“Judge Hood treated each of the parties and litigants who came before her with respect and dignity, and I will always remember her kindness and compassion from my own experiences appearing before her countless times,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Prior to her election to the Appeals court, Hood was a Wayne County Circuit Court judge from 1992-2002, and she served as chair on the Judicial Tenure Commission, which investigates ethics violation complaints against Michigan judges.

“Judge Karen Fort Hood was known for being first — the first Black woman elected to the Court of Appeals and also to chair the Judicial Tenure Commission,” state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack said. “But what was first in her mind was being fair and impartial. She brought to the appellate bench the knowledge and experience of a prosecutor and criminal court judge but gave us so much more — a profound understanding of what ‘justice for all’ means and how to achieve it as both a judge and a community leader.”

Hood was elected to the Recorder’s Court bench in 1992 and in 1997 to the county circuit court. She was appointed presiding judge over the court’s criminal division in 1999.

The Detroit native earned her undergraduate degree from Regents College of the University of the State of New York at Albany and her law degree in 1989 from the Detroit College of Law.

She also was a special assistant prosecutor and assistant prosecuting attorney for the juvenile and appellate divisions of the Wayne County prosecutor’s office.

Comments / 2

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

537K+
Followers
300K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Detroit, MI
City
Albany, TX
Fort Hood, TX
Society
City
Detroit, TX
City
Fort Hood, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Fort Hood, TX Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Judge Karen#Michigan Appeals Court#Ap#The Court Of Appeals#The County Circuit Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Tucson, AZPosted by
The Associated Press

Tucson vaccination mandate upheld by county judge

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A police union’s request to block vaccine requirements for Tucson police has been rejected by a county judge. Television broadcaster KGUN reported Friday that Pima County judge Richard Gordon has rejected a lawsuit from the Tucson Police Officers Association. The suit argues that the new policy is against state law and that Tucson violated its contract with the union.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Some governors use federal virus aid to expand school choice

When Congress sent states billions of dollars early in the coronavirus pandemic to help make schools safe, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee saw an opportunity. He used part of the windfall to further his goal of offering school choice options for parents, sending millions to charter schools that operate without traditional public oversight. That included funneling more than $4 million to new charters that are not scheduled to open until at least next year.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Associated Press

Baltimore mayoral candidate pleads guilty to perjury

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer who was a distant contender for the Republican nomination for mayor in 2020 has pleaded guilty to perjury, Maryland’s state prosecutor announced Friday. Ivan Gonzalez falsely claimed on certified candidacy paperwork that he was a resident of the city of Baltimore, according to...
Mississippi StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Top Mississippi hospital tightens its COVID vaccine policy

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s only Level 1 trauma center and teaching hospital announced Friday it will now mandate all employees and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The policy is a reversal from a previous rule put in place last month that allowed employees or students to skip the vaccine if they agreed to wear an N95 mask while on campus.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
The Associated Press

Las Vegas schools cite privacy in secrecy of quarantines

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The head of the Nevada Press Association is questioning why the state’s largest school district refuses to make public the numbers of a school’s students and employees required to quarantine after close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara says the district in Las Vegas is keeping the information secret out of privacy concerns.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow

FARIBAULT, Minn. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is sticking by the decision under former President Donald Trump to lift protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. But a top federal wildlife official on Friday told The Associated Press there is growing concern over aggressive wolf hunting seasons adopted for the predators in the western Great Lakes and northern Rocky Mountains.
Indiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Head of Indiana’s casino oversight agency leaving position

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Gaming Commission’s top administrator is stepping down after six years leading the agency that supervises the state’s casinos. The governor’s office announced Friday that Sara Gonso Tait would be leaving the commission’s executive director position next month to consider private sector jobs. Gonso Tait’s tenure...

Comments / 2

Community Policy