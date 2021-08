You can feel it in the air...every year as we get closer to fall and our kids get ready to go back to school, there is an energy of preparation, nerves, excitement and of course glowing-white back to school sneakers. This year there's more, there is a heaviness hanging over us as we wait for an announcement that will spark much controversy. Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce a mandate which will enforce all New Jersey teachers getting vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to school.