S.C. woman charged as 3 Indiana teens die in wrong-way wreck

 3 days ago

INMAN, S.C. (AP) — Three Indiana teens were killed in a crash Monday on a South Carolina interstate by a woman driving the wrong way.

The Spartanburg County coroner tells local news outlets that a pair of twins, 17-year-old Elleana Lee Gaddis and Isabella Lee Gaddis died, as did 18-year-old Brianna Lynn Foster. A fourth Indiana teen was hospitalized after the wreck. All were from Fishers, in suburban Indianapolis.

South Carolina state troopers say they died on Interstate 26 near Inman when a Hummer driven by 43-year-old Melissa Ann Parker of Spartanburg hits the teens’ Kia sedan. Troopers say Parker was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-26 just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Troopers say the vehicles collided head on. Parker ran away, troopers say, but was caught and taken to a hospital. She was later charged with three counts of felony DUI with death, three counts of felony hit-and-run with death and one count of felony hit-and-run with personal injury, according to troopers.

Parker remains jailed in Spartanburg County.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools wrote in a letter to parents that the Gaddis twins were students at Hamilton Southeastern High School, while Foster was a graduate. The district said school counselors would be available to students.

