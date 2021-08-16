Start of vaccination after the first case

Health experts have discussed the importance of vaccination ever since the first Covid-19 vaccine was approved for clinical trials. However, many remain skeptical, and some vaccination campaigns around the world are less successful than others. For example, in Gibraltar, 100% of the population has been vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, while in countries with less economic power, the vaccine supply is slower. The U.S has vaccinated so far 49.3% of the country’s population, and the goal is to reach herd immunity. For that to happen, at least 7-80% of a country’s population needs to be fully vaccinated.