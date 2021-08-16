Start of vaccination after the first case
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, in which the African population is being vaccinated slowly, Côte d’Ivoire has started vaccinating against Ebola again, according to the Ivorian Ministry of Health. The vaccination campaign, which began Monday August 16, comes after the country recorded its first known case of the disease since 1994. According to health ministry officials, relatives of the first detected case will even be vaccinated by health workers the afternoon of Monday.www.unlvrebelyell.com
Comments / 0