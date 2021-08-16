Cancel
Music

Alessia Cara gives love advice on first episode of ‘Get Him Back or Get Him Back’

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlessia Cara has released the first installment of her new dating advice game show, Get Him Back or Get Him Back. The debut episode, now on YouTube, is a tie-in to Alessia’s new song, “Shapeshifter,” which includes the lyric, “Don’t know if I wanna get you back or get you back someday.”

