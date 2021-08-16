Ridgefield resident, community volunteer, Walter Slavin, 94, has died

Walter Slavin died peacefully on August 10, 2021, at his home in Ridgefield, Connecticut and had suffered from Parkinson’s Disease for a number of years. He was born on April 28, 1927, in Ajo, Arizona to Morris (Mick) and Anne (nee Richmond) Slavin. The family came east and settled in College Park, Maryland. Walter graduated from Hyattsville High School in 1944 and enlisted in the United States Army. Because he was under 18, and too young for combat duty, the Army sent him to college at Virginia Technical University and Carnegie-Mellon Institute. When he turned 18 he was assigned to the Transportation Corps and was based on a ship that brought Australian war brides back to the United States. When the war ended, soldiers who could show proof of admittance to a university were given an early discharge. Walter enrolled at the University of Maryland and majored in physics.