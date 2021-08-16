Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield resident, community volunteer, Walter Slavin, 94, has died

hamlethub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalter Slavin died peacefully on August 10, 2021, at his home in Ridgefield, Connecticut and had suffered from Parkinson’s Disease for a number of years. He was born on April 28, 1927, in Ajo, Arizona to Morris (Mick) and Anne (nee Richmond) Slavin. The family came east and settled in College Park, Maryland. Walter graduated from Hyattsville High School in 1944 and enlisted in the United States Army. Because he was under 18, and too young for combat duty, the Army sent him to college at Virginia Technical University and Carnegie-Mellon Institute. When he turned 18 he was assigned to the Transportation Corps and was based on a ship that brought Australian war brides back to the United States. When the war ended, soldiers who could show proof of admittance to a university were given an early discharge. Walter enrolled at the University of Maryland and majored in physics.

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New Jersey State
City
Ridgefield, CT
State
Arizona State
City
Morris, CT
State
Maryland State
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
State
Connecticut State
Ridgefield, CT
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Park#Carnegie Hall#Hyattsville High School#The United States Army#Carnegie Mellon Institute#The Transportation Corps#Australian#Rso#The Metropolitan Opera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Army
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past scrutinized

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past misogynistic comments surfaced this week. Richards was chosen last week as the successor to Alex Trebek, but his selection was seen as divisive from the beginning after the show embarked on a broad search that included actors, sports figures, journalists and celebrities.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

FTC revamps Facebook antitrust lawsuit after initial setback

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday filed an amended complaint in its antitrust case against Facebook after an initial courtroom setback earlier this summer. The new complaint makes the same central argument that Facebook has maintained a monopoly on “personal social networking” by gobbling up potential competitors and enforcing unfair agreements, while offering new evidence and analysis.
POTUSNBC News

Biden to address chaotic U.S. evacuation effort in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to publicly address the chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghan refugees on Friday as the White House continued to grapple with fallout from the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan. Biden’s scheduled early afternoon remarks represented his third attempt this week to publicly defend his position...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Henri landfall likely on southern New England, with New York City on notice

A rare hurricane landfall on Long Island or southern New England looking much more likely. Henri is now forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches southern New England on Sunday. This could be the first serious threat of a hurricane strike on New England in more than 30 years. The last hurricane to make landfall on parts of New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. The last hurricane to directly hit Long Island was Hurricane Gloria in 1985.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Hurricane Grace poised to make landfall for second time in Mexico

(CNN) — Grace strengthened once again into a hurricane over water Friday morning and is poised to make its second Mexico landfall later in the day, bringing heavy rain likely to cause flooding through the weekend. Hurricane Grace is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy