Within the next year, Georgetown expects to see at least seven new apartment complexes open with several options for senior living in adult active communities. Georgetown is primarily a single-family community but has gone from having 5,900 multifamily units in August 2020 to 6,312 units in August 2021, a 6.98% increase, according to Apartment Trends Services, which tracks the apartment market in the Georgetown area. Its data shows that 1,571 units are under construction with an additional 2,671 units waiting for permits.