Talking to kids about the variant

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are still easy things parents can do to help keep kids safe from Covid-19, particularly as they go back to school. Tricia Bates is a Family Life Educator with Avera Health. She says having conversations with kids about COVID and its variants is important because kids are like sponges and the more they know, the better they will be at protecting themselves and others.

