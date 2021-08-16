Arsenal's Premier League opener against Brentford was HOURS from cancellation all the Gunners' were forced to take Covid tests following scare in the build-up

Brentford host Arsenal on Friday evening as the new Premier League season gets underway.The Bees are competing in the top-flight for the first time in 74 years and will have high aspirations heading into their campaign, with their squad bolstered by the arrivals of Frank Onyeka and Kristoffer Ajer.Striker Ivan Toney is fit to start after a minor injury concern and much of Brentford’s success will rest on his shoulders, after the 25-year-old scored 33 goals in the Championship last season. Follow Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE Arsenal, meanwhile, are hoping to continue the better form they mustered during the...