Arsenal's Premier League opener against Brentford was HOURS from cancellation all the Gunners' were forced to take Covid tests following scare in the build-up

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League’s curtain-raiser at Brentford last Friday was hours from being postponed after Arsenal’s entire travelling party had to take Covid tests before kick-off. Top flight clubs are testing twice a week, but there was enough concern over Arsenal’s visit to the Brentford Community Stadium that their players, coaching...

