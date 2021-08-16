Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Love Island' Winners Olivia and Korey on How Their Romance Blossomed, Plans for the Future (Exclusive)

By Philiana Ng‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove Island's Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy came out on top in Sunday's finale when they were crowned the winners of season 3, thanks to America's vote. The friends-turned-lovers' journey to the $100,000 grand prize -- which they'll split -- was filled with missed connections, messy love triangles and numerous detours for much of the first half of the season. It wasn't until Casa Amor that the seeds of their friendship started to blossom into something more.

www.etonline.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Blossom#Islander#Friendship#Casa Amor#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'Love Island USA': Cinco Shares Where Things Stand With Cash, Trina (Exclusive)

Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. definitely made a splash during his time on Love Island. Cinco caught the hearts of many and managed to find himself in his fair share of love triangle situations. In particular, Cinco formed tight relationships with Trina Njoroge and Cashay "Cash" Proudfoot. Where does Cinco stand on both of those relationships today? During a recent chat with PopCulture.com, he opened up about his Love Island journey and, specifically, his honest thoughts on those two relationships.
RelationshipsPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s What Happened to Josh & Shannon’s Relationship After They Quit ‘Love Island’

Since they quit the show, fans have wanted to know if Josh and Shannon are still together from Love Island or whether their romance has fizzled since their return to the mainland. Josh Goldstein, a 24-year-old from Haverhill, Massachusetts, and Shannon St. Clair, a 25-year-old from Warminster, Pennsylvania, were two of the original contestants on Love Island US season 3. The two were coupled up from the start, and though they had their ups and downs—such as when Shannon almost broke up with Josh after he kissed Aimee—they continued to be one of the strongest couples of the season. Many fans...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Love Island USA': Florita Shares Who She Wants to Pursue Amid Jeremy and Korey Love Triangle (Exclusive)

Florita Diaz's Love Island journey was, unfortunately, short-lived. But, she certainly made the most of her time in the Villa while she was there, forming connections with both Jeremy Hershberg and Korey Gandy. Before she was dumped from Love Island, Florita shared a passionate embrace with Jeremy. However, during an exclusive chat with PopCulture.com, Florita revealed that she actually still has feelings for another Islander.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Love Island reveals two more islanders are officially a couple

Tonight's Love Island (August 12) saw one couple finally make their relationship exclusive in a cinematic romantic gesture. In the recoupling last night, Kaz unsurprisingly chose Tyler, while islander Matt got dumped after none of the women chose him to couple with. Tyler decided to mark their recoupling by asking...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jovi Dufren’s EXCITING Real Job See Amazing Pics

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren has taken on a few new roles over the past few years. For starters, he became a reality star alongside his then-fiancee, Yara. Soon, he took on the role of husband and now father to Mylah. Yet, fans have been questioning what exactly Jovi does to bring in an income. He lived a party boy lifestyle and met Yara via a travel dating app. So, what is his actual job? Jovi recently shared up close and personal photos and it is stunning.
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

'Bachelorette' Contestant Justin Glaze's Parents Do Not Approve of His Relationship With Katie — Here's Why (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette. Many couples that have tied the knot would agree that when you marry your partner, you are also marrying their family — which is exactly why the hometown dates on The Bachelorette are so critical. On Aug. 2, Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston learned more about the remaining contestants, Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, and Justin Glaze, but not everything went according to plan.
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Two Love Island USA Islanders dated before coming on the show

Love Island USA fans have wondered about the relationships between Islanders before they entered the villa. The biggest questions surrounded Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama and whether they were connected before coming to Love Island USA. While nothing was ever proven, people like Christian Longnecker believe there was something between...
TV & Videosrealitytitbit.com

Love Island USA: Who was Josh's sister? Fans wonder what happened

Love Island USA is getting well underway, revealing more about each Islander’s story. Josh recently left the villa after his sister’s passing. Josh Goldstein received news on Thursday night’s episode that his sibling Lindsey had passed away, which led to him making an exit. He had been sent a message...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Love Island USA girls reveal who they regretted going home

There has been a lot of Love Island USA drama surrounding Cinco Holland this season. He went with Cashay Proudfoot and then he left her for Trina Njoroge, breaking Cash’s heart. He then decided he wanted to go back to Cashay, and Trina left him because she didn’t want to...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

The Bachelor's Bri Springs Confirms Her Relationship Status After Hanging Out With Greg Grippo

Watch: "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston Tells Which Guy Stood Out Night One. Bri Springs isn't letting this Bachelor Nation outing put a thorn in her actual relationship. The former Bachelor contestant, who competed on Matt James' season of the ABC dating series, quickly cleared the air after photos surfaced online of her spending time with Bachelorette star Greg Grippo—who recently shocked fans after he abruptly exited Katie Thurston's season. According to images posted on the Instagram account, Bachelor Nation Scoop, Bri and Greg were spotted hanging out in New York City over the weekend.
TV Seriesuticaphoenix.net

Love Island USA: Why Leslie Golden Left The Show Suddenly

Leslie Golden has now explained why she left Love Island USA season 3 suddenly. Find out Leslie’s real reason for exiting Love Island. The fans are wondering why Casa Amor newbie Leslie Golden left Love Island USA season 3 unexpectedly, and she has now revealed her real reasons for exiting the show. Last year, Noah Purvis was suddenly cut from Love Island USA season 2 after his work in adult films came to the surface. And when it comes to season 3, there have been quite a few casting mishaps so far.
TV & VideosUS Magazine

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Sneak Peek: Kim and Barry Are ‘Happy’ Moriah Is ‘Doing Her Own Thing’

Learning to live with it! Kim Plath and her husband, Barry Plath, are adjusting to life without their daughter Moriah in the house — and to life with her boyfriend, Max. In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from season 3 of the TLC series Welcome to Plathville, Moriah, 18, and her beau join the Plath family for dinner, and they aren’t afraid of a little PDA. In one scene, Moriah hand-feeds Max a biscuit, and in another, they share a peck at the table.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Is 'Love Island USA' Newcomer Andre Brunelli Married? Screenshots Suggest So

Season 3 of Love Island USA has been messy, to say the least. There are rumors that star couple Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama knew each other before coming on the show, Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. was rumored to have a girlfriend outside of the show, and Shannon St. Clair and Genevieve Shawcross used to be friends before coming on the show (Spoiler: They are not on good terms now).
TV & Videosrealitytitbit.com

Are Love Island USA's Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser still together?

With the sun officially setting on season 3 of Love Island USA last night, Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser were crowned the winners. Following the final, viewers have been left wondering whether the couple is still together, and if they will make it through the distance. After a grand total...

Comments / 3

Community Policy