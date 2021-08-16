'Love Island' Winners Olivia and Korey on How Their Romance Blossomed, Plans for the Future (Exclusive)
Love Island's Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy came out on top in Sunday's finale when they were crowned the winners of season 3, thanks to America's vote. The friends-turned-lovers' journey to the $100,000 grand prize -- which they'll split -- was filled with missed connections, messy love triangles and numerous detours for much of the first half of the season. It wasn't until Casa Amor that the seeds of their friendship started to blossom into something more.www.etonline.com
Comments / 3