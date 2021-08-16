Bond Girl Ana De Armas Reveals How She Gets Through Night Shoots On Upcoming Movies

In 1969, the movie musical looked about as dead as a doornail with the release of Hello, Dolly!. The New Hollywood was in full swing by that point, and the appeal of a lavish, expensive musical could not have been lower. Just three years later, however, Bob Fosse swoops in and delivers a movie musical that was that dealt with serious, complicated themes like bisexuality, abortion, and the rise of fascism in pre-World War II Berlin, perfect for the New Hollywood crowd. Cabaret, adapted from the Tony-winning Broadway hit by composer John Kander, lyricist Fred Ebb, and book writer Joe Masteroff, took home eight Academy Awards that year, beating the juggernaut of The Godfather in many of the categories, and remains one of the most acclaimed movie musicals in film history.