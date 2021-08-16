Embattled oral surgeon Dr. Mark Austin permanently surrenders NC dental license
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – One year after a prominent Wilmington doctor died after a dental procedure in the care of Dr. Mark Austin, Austin has permanently surrendered his dental license. An investigative panel for the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners found Austin’s actions resulted in his patient’s death. Dr. Henry Patel, a well-known cardiologist for Cape Fear Heart Associates, was 53 years old when he died.foxwilmington.com
