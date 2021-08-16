Cancel
Automation Testing Market Next Big Thing | Cognizant, Infosys, Tech Mahindra

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Latest survey on Global Automation Testing Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Automation Testing. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2030*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Automation Testing market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, Capgemini, IBM, Oracle, Wipro, QualiTest, Aspire Systems, Cigniti, Atos, NTT Data, Hexaware Technologies, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Micro Focus, SQS, TCS, Maveric Systems, Katalon, SmartBear Software, Parasoft, Tricentis, CA Technologies & Ranorex.

