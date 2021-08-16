Cancel
Pennsylvania Man Charged With Attempted Murder At Jersey Shore Motel, Prosecutor Says

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Seaside Heights police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Seaside Heights PD

A 43-year-old man from Pennsylvania has been arrested in connection with a shooting on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

Jose Serrano-Robles, 43, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses following gunfire in incident that occurred in the early morning hours of August in Seaside Heights, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

At about 2 a.m. on Friday, Seaside Heights police responded to a 9-1-1 call for reports of gunshots fired at the La Fontana Motel on Grant Avenue, Billhimer said.

Police found a 51-year-old victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, the prosecutor said.

He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries, and was reported to be in stable condition on Monday.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Seaside Heights Police Department Detective Bureau revealed that Serrano-Robles and the victim had been sharing a room at the La Fontana Motel.

Two handguns were recovered during a search of the motel room, according to Billhimer..

Serrano-Robles allegedly shot the victim before fleeing the area, Billhimer said.

Detectives from the Seaside Heights Police Department reportedly found Serrano-Robles at the Toms River Bus Station, where he was taken into custody without incident, the prosecutor said on Monday

Serrano-Robles was being held at Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Billhimer thanked Toms River Township police and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office for their help.

