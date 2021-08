A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body in a London park in what police believe was a “homophobically motivated attack”.Detectives investigating the murder said the arrest “marks a significant development” and commended officers involved in the case for “working around the clock to bring justice to the victim and his family”.Metropolitan Police were called to Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, in Southern Grove, by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at around 7am on Monday, following reports of a 50-year-old man being found unresponsive.Officers and LAS paramedics who attended said they found the...