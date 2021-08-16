Cancel
Coconino County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 14:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI AND COCONINO COUNTIES At 250 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mountainaire, or 8 miles south of Flagstaff, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Kachina Village, Mountainaire and Intestate-17 are in the path of this storm. Find shelter now. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

