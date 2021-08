‘The Murphy administration should approve the ACT rule and put New Jersey on the road to a cleaner, more just economy’. In the middle of the last century, as the automobile became the dominant transportation mode, Black neighborhoods and communities of color were torn apart by the massive buildout of new highways across the U.S. In New Jersey, Black families in Camden and Trenton were forced from their homes to make way for Route 676 and Route 29, usually to benefit richer, whiter suburbs.