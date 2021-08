CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – Browns legend Dick Schafrath passed away Sunday at age 84. “The Cleveland Browns were saddened to learn of the passing of Dick Schafrath,” the Browns said in a statement. “He was a Cleveland Brown and Ohioan to his core. Schafrath’s unmatched work ethic helped establish what it means to be a Cleveland Brown. He was one of the most decorated offensive linemen in team history, earning numerous Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. He also helped the Browns capture the 1964 NFL Championship and opened holes for three Hall of Fame runners. We send our deepest condolences to his family.”