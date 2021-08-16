Cancel
New Orleans, LA

An Upcoming River North Bar Draws Inspiration From New Orleans’s Defunct Red Light District

By Aimee Levitt
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStoryville, a new restaurant with a basement speakeasy-style lounge, named for New Orleans’s red light district — and where many jazz musicians got their starts in the late 1890s and early 1900s by playing in whorehouses — should open later this month in River North. Storyville will feature a playlist loaded with jazz and a menu of classic New Orleans comfort food like a 100-year-old family jambalaya recipe, gumbo, and po’ boys.

chicago.eater.com

Comments / 0

