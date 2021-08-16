Cancel
‘Sooner rather than later’: QB decision closer after Arizona Wildcats’ scrimmage

By Michael Lev Arizona Daily Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Wildcats are closing in on a quarterback decision. After Sunday night’s scrimmage, UA coach Jedd Fisch said he and his staff “have a good idea ... of where we’re heading” regarding that critical call. Fisch wasn’t ready to make that proclamation after “Preseason Game 1,” but it appears it’s coming down to Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer, with Cruz possibly holding a slight lead.

