With Harrison Burton moving to Wood Brothers Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing’s new full-time driver for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season seems like a given. In a somewhat surprising announcement, it was confirmed that Harrison Burton is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota and move from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to the Cup Series as the replacement for Matt DiBenedetto behind the wheel of the #21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing next year.