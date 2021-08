The upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway marks a major change for the premier series — and one that some drivers aren’t too pleased about. After 27 years of racing on Indy’s iconic 2.5-mile oval — which also hosts the legendary Indianapolis 500 over Memorial Day Weekend — NASCAR’s top series is making the jump to Indy’s 14-turn, clockwise 2.439-mile road course. It’s an exciting doubleheader kind of weekend for racing fans with IndyCar and NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series racing Saturday, followed by the Cup Series’ Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.