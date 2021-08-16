Context crucial when evaluating Jones, Fields, other rookie QBs, Colin Cowherd says
The star-studded class of rookie first-round quarterbacks took the field for preseason NFL action over the past week. New England Patriots fans were treated to their first glimpse of Mac Jones on Thursday, and Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars), Justin Fields (Chicago Bears), Trey Lance (San Francisco 49ers) and Zach Wilson (New York Jets) all made their respective debuts Saturday.www.foxsports.com
Comments / 0