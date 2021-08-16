Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Context crucial when evaluating Jones, Fields, other rookie QBs, Colin Cowherd says

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe star-studded class of rookie first-round quarterbacks took the field for preseason NFL action over the past week. New England Patriots fans were treated to their first glimpse of Mac Jones on Thursday, and Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars), Justin Fields (Chicago Bears), Trey Lance (San Francisco 49ers) and Zach Wilson (New York Jets) all made their respective debuts Saturday.

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Justin Fields
Person
George Kittle
Person
Colin Cowherd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Dolphins#Giants#American Football#Qb#Pro Football Focus#Pats#Mac Jones Debut#Td#Miami Dolphins Coach#Pro Bowl#Wr#Og Cody Whitehair#Kansas City Chiefs Coach#Nfc#Cleveland Browns Coach#Clemson#New York Giants Coach#Fox Sports#National Football League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones or Cam Newton? Bill Belichick announces Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton has once again been named the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. New England coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as his starter when speaking to the press on Saturday. Belichick was first asked about evaluating the quarterback position. “We’ll take a look at the whole situation,” Belichick said....
NFLESPN

Patriots QBs: Mac Jones overcomes adversity; Cam Newton a model teammate

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. QBs so far: The Patriots have had nine practices in training camp, and a picture has developed at the quarterback position. Here are my biggest takeaways:. Mac overcoming adversity: After a tough practice Tuesday, Jones responded with...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd on Lakers Moves: 'They Added a Bunch of Nonsense & Old Guys'

Colin Cowherd: “Sports Illustrated ranked the top 50 free agents and they had Kendrick Nunn at 27, Malik Monk 48 out of 50, Wayne Ellington – didn’t make the list, Melo – didn’t make the list, Trevor Ariza – didn’t make the list, Dwight Howard – didn’t make the list… This isn’t the Dream Team, folks, they’ve run out of options… I think Anthony Davis will come back and have a very good year and THAT’s what will make the Lakers good, none of this other stuff matters. You’re not leaning on Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore in the postseason… I was reading all the media slobbering over the Lakers' moves and I’m like ‘WHAT?? ARE PEOPLE CRAZY??’ I mean, they’re going to be good because LeBron and AD have a long offseason after getting bounced early in the playoffs. All this nonsense they added is just an antique store. It’s a bunch of old guys with no one in their prime.” (Full Video Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To Andy Dalton’s Comments On Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2021 season. Soon after the franchise signed former Cowboys backup Andy Dalton on a one-year deal, the Bears traded up in the draft to select Ohio State standout Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei Has 1 Issue

After multiple appearances in place of Trevor Lawrence last season, D.J. Uiagalelei will take over the reins of the Clemson offense this fall. Uiagalelei oozes physical talent, but has one issue he needs to work on, according to FS1’s Colin Cowherd. On “The Herd” this week, Cowherd said he wants to see the former five-star passer work on his finesse and touch with the ball.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To Tim Tebow Getting Released

The Jacksonville Jaguars ended the Tim Tebow tight end experiment today, officially releasing the former quarterback in the first round of roster cuts. Tebow always faced an uphill climb to make the team at a new position after several years away from the sport. Some pundits, like FS1’s Colin Cowherd, thought it wasn’t even worth giving the former first-round pick a chance.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback Situation

Colin Cowherd doesn’t have too much faith in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation right now. The Patriots were one of five teams to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears. Three of the five have pretty solid quarterback situations. The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The Bears have Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. What about the Patriots?
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Colin Cowherd makes absurd Zach Wilson-Johnny Manziel comparison

Zach Wilson hasn’t even played in a preseason game, but that hasn’t stopped Colin Cowherd from comparing him to the NFL’s ultimate cautionary tale. “Zach Wilson reminds me a little too much of Johnny Manziel,” Cowherd said Tuesday on “The Herd,” after the 2021 second-overall pick threw two interceptions in the Green & White scrimmage Saturday night. “Small, cocky and comes from wealth.”
NFLPosted by
Boston

Trent Brown says Patriots rookie Mac Jones ‘can be special’

The Patriots right tackle has repeatedly praised both Jones and Cam Newton since returning to the team this offseason. The New England Patriots have to like what they’ve been getting from first-round pick Mac Jones thus far during training camp. The rookie quarterback has taken on everything Bill Belichick and...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd: Tim Tebow Got Jaguars Tryout for One Reason

NFL media broke the news, and Tim Tebow himself that the Jacksonville Jaguars have cut Tebow from the team. This was an opportunity several years in the making. Tim Tebow was an accomplished player in college and even had a bit of a run in the NFL, but there wasn't a station in sight when the gas ran out in the big leagues. He tried his hand at professional baseball but couldn't cut it. He then returned to the NFL when Urban Meyer got an opportunity to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Mocks Lakers Fans For Celebrating Team's Offseason Moves

Colin Cowherd: “I don’t know if you know this but I am BELOVED in Los Angeles --- Not anymore... I went out to dinner with my wife and Lakers fans all over the place we’re like ‘YEAH COLIN! WE’RE WINNING ANOTHER TITLE!’ Because of Carmelo Anthony? Malik Monk? Dwight Howard? Trevor Ariza? All of these players the Lakers added, are any of them great? No. Are any of them in their prime? No. The entire Lakers roster has one player who is great and in his prime – Anthony Davis. Carmelo Anthony is 37, Ariza 36, Howard 35, Wayne Ellington 33. Russell Westbrook wasn’t even an All-Star in the East last year and wasn'v even the best guard on his team. You’re excited about Kendrick Nunn?? Arguably the two smartest executives in the NBA, Bob Meyers and Pat Riley, both bailed on Kendrick Nunn. Malik Monk? He has one career start. Charlotte needs shooters and they got rid of him. I can see the June headlines: ‘MALIK MONK LEADS THE LAKERS TO A TITLE.’ This is just an old roster and a desperate team. Los Angeles, shake yourself, what are you doing??” (Full Audio Above)
NFLsemoball.com

Rookies Stevenson, Jones star as Patriots beat Washington

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had two touchdown runs, including a 91-yard score with just over a minute to play to help the New England Patriots beat Washington 22-13 to open the exhibition season for both teams Thursday night. Quinn Nordin had three field goals for...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Comment On Drew Lock

Colin Cowherd has seen enough from Bronco Drew Lock. The host of The Herd has made up his mind, and Cowherd’s verdict is not what Denver fans want to hear. During a segment of his show titled “Pay or Play” Tuesday, Cowherd shredded the Broncos’ third-year QB. “He throws a...
NFLFOX Sports

Which young NFL QBs should get paid ASAP? Colin Cowherd makes his rulings

Being a quarterback in the NFL can be a lucrative profession. Just ask Josh Allen, who is set to make $258 million over the course of the six-year extension he signed with the Buffalo Bills last week. Assuming he plays out the duration of the deal, he'll make nearly as much in six years as Tom Brady did in his first 21(!) seasons in the NFL.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

Colin Cowherd on Why Tua Needs to Play the First-Half of Every Preseason Game

Yes, it is beginning to be a bit much and almost a daily thing where Colin Cowherd continues to talk about Tua and has more to say about the second-year Miami Dolphins quarterback. Of course, at this point, Colin is like a broken record and just repeating himself most days. Repeating why Tua can’t succeed in the NFL, why he isn’t a good athlete, is too short, weak arm…blah blah blah blah blah. The stuff he has been saying for over a year now. He also now feels Tua needs to play the entire first half (at least) of every preseason game this year to get better.

Comments / 0

Community Policy