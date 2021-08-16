District facilities near renovation completion

OTTUMWA — The renovations may vary, but the overall rationale behind them is simple.

The Ottumwa Community School District wants to make its patrons, and the community at large, proud of where it wants to go.

Though many buildings are receiving a facelift of some sort, Ottumwa Community Programs Director Kim Hellige took media on a five-building tour of some of those improvements Monday afternoon, one week before the new school year starts.

Some schools are closer to being finished than others, but all — including the massive renovations of the Market on Main building — are on track to be open the first day of school.

"You know, when people walk into a building, they're like, 'Wow, this is pretty cool what we're walking into,'" Ottumwa Superintendent Michael McGrory said outside the crown jewel of all the buildings, the new Career Campus that was the former Market on Main building. "I think what has helped us is our buildings are so well-built. So remodeling them wasn't that big of an issue for us."

Eight of the district's buildings are undergoing some sort of upgrade, but LED lighting and new furniture are features for essentially all of them. The projects are part of a two-year plan to invest $21 million in the facilities, with some of that money come from sales tax, PPEL and ESSER funding, Hellige said.

One major change is adding 10 classrooms to Pickwick Early Childhood Center, bringing the total to 30. Rooms are divided by color, with soft LED lighting and furniture. However, instead of a three-sided building, the playground will now be inside a four-sided structure.

Last year, there were 384 students at Pickwick, Hellige said.

The Career Campus, unlike most of the other facilities, has an intended purpose far greater than another place to learn. The building will offer numerous programs designed to earn college credit — whether it is career technical education, culinary sciences, computer science, etc.

The building will help further the school district's partnership with Indian Hills Community College, said Aiddy Phomvisay, the school district's executive director of teaching and learning. The building will also have flexible space to hold board meetings, and the Campus Cafe will be available on the south side of the building.

"We want the community to participate and be engaged with our campus," Phomvisay said. "We want this to be a lively, engaging place. I just picture kids coming in here, that liveliness and engaging with one another."

The high school and Evans Middle School also are wrapping up major renovations. Both have seen new coats of gray paint in their hallways and on the lockers, and the finishing touches are being put on the middle school gymnasium, where the floor has been redone, new baskets have been installed and new bleachers, which are now ADA-complaint, are adorned with red, gray and white.

The high school weight room is almost finished, and the cafeteria area has LED lighting as well.

Next year, all the buildings will have secure-access entries.

"Literally, this will be a lighter place. And I think every piece goes into creating a better climate, and that's very important to all of us," said OHS Principal Mark Hanson, who took over his duties in July. "Every facility improvement we make in this town, whether it be the schools, is huge.

"When you have great facilities in your schools, that's an attraction," he said. "We not only want our current students to be proud of what we've got here, but anybody who visits here."

James Elementary School, which was built in the 1970s and is one of the newest elementary schools, had a new roof installed and classrooms have new carpeting, LED lighting and lockers. Wilson Elementary (chimney removal), Eisenhower (new flooring) and Horace Mann (chimney removed and new roof, and interior painting) also are completed or close to it.

Also, all buildings will undergo branding, whether it be the Bulldog logo, the "O" in Ottumwa or other signage to project the school district's message.

"It's been a lot of fun," McGrory said. "People just look at these renovations and what they mean for Ottumwa. What all this means is that the school district is trying to be the best in the state of Iowa.

"And we're putting in the resources to do that."