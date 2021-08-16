Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Arrest Made After Truck Used To Collect Money From Businesses Burglarized

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice quickly established a perimeter and were able to take one of the suspects into custody. The search continues for the second person.

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Person
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Bedford, INwbiw.com

Arrest made after man in failing health was defrauded nearly $40,000

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant after Bedford Police say between January 19, 2021, and May 24, 2021, 59-year-old Dennis Dalton, of Bedford, stole from a man in failing health. Bedford Police officers arrested Dalton on charges of making a false document, theft, and exploitation of...
Bedford, INwbiw.com

Man arrested after police find loaded gun in his truck

BEDFORD – A Heltonville man was arrested Wednesday, after Bedford Police officers were called to the area of 16th and N streets to look for a possible intoxicated driver. The caller remained behind the vehicle and provided officers with updated direction of travel of the driver. The caller advised the vehicle had struck the sidewalk near 16th and A streets. Shortly after, police located the vehicle pulling into the parking lot of the soccer fields at Otis Park.
Hutchinson County, TXkgncnewsnow.com

3 Men Arrested After Breaking Into Businesses

Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 3 men after being caught breaking into building. On August 6th, Deputies were near the Borger Shopping Center and noticed an open door with items piled next to it and a man walking outside the building. Officials took the man, Alejandro Tovar, into custody...
Riverhead, NYRiverhead News-Review

Two arrests made after robbery and beating of man on West Main Street

Two teenagers were arrested late Friday night on robbery charges, according to Riverhead Town Police. On Friday at 11:23 P.M., police responded to the area of West Main Street and Griffing Avenue in reference to a reported robbery. A passing motorist told police he observed a man tackle the 35-year-old...
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Man arrested after driving truck into Tyler residence

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he drove a truck into a Tyler residence while intoxicated and evaded an officer. Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the man crashed his truck into the chimney and fireplace of a home, located at the intersection of Troup Highway and South Sneed Ave, around noon.
Salina, KSSalina Journal

Truck stolen from automotive business

An impounded vehicle was stolen from 1334 N. Ohio St. between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. Employees from Palmer Truck and Trailer Repair arrived at the lot to find the gate open, the lock cut, and a 2003 red Chevrolet Silverado missing. The vehicle had been placed in the...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Businesses burglarized on the Lower West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners on the Lower West Side about a string of burglaries reported in August. In each case, the burglar made his way into the businesses by prying open a door or breaking a window and fleeing with the cash register, police said. In...
Law EnforcementGaffney Ledger

Truck driver arrested for pot, cocaine after being stopped by trooper

City police were called to a Floyd Baker Boulevard gas station July 31 to assist highway patrol in an arrest of a tractor trailer driver. According to the police report on file, a state transport police officer pulled over the suspect and when he approached the cab, he reportedly smelled marijuana. When asked if the driver had any marijuana on […]
Roswell, GAappenmedia.com

Burglars take equipment from Roswell landscaping business

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a delayed burglary report July 28 at Ed Castro Landscaping along Old Ellis Road. Managers estimated suspects stole between $20,000 and $50,000 worth of equipment. According to police, the break-in occurred sometime before 5 a.m. July 28. Employees arrived to the landscaping business and...
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Truck runs into house, 1 arrested after chase

TYLER – A truck ran into a home at South Sneed Ave. and Troup Highway in Tyler on Wednesday, and one person has been arrested. According to our news partner KETK, officers say the man drifted off the road and slammed into the chimney. Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh says the person was being chased on foot by a fire marshal. He was caught several blocks north on Sneed, near the 1st Street intersection. The man is being charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest. He could face additional charges as police continue their investigation. No one was at home at the time of the crash.
Meriden, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Meriden police investigating after Wise Guys burglarized

MERIDEN — Police are investigating after Wise Guys restaurant was burglarized overnight. Police responded to Wise Guys, 994 W. Main St., around 10:25 a.m. Thursday for a report of a burglary. A representative of the business told officers two cash registers were taken with about $300 in cash. The inside of the restaurant was also damaged.
Naples, FLWINKNEWS.com

Health aide arrested for stealing from 87-year-old victim

Authorities have arrested a home health aide they say stole thousands of dollars from an 87-year-old victim. Victoria Siah Fayiah is accused of stealing checks from the victim’s residence, police said. The theft amounted to about $34,000. Fayiah deposited the stolen checks into her personal account and used funds without...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

4 Arrested After Drug Bust At Downtown Double Tree Hotel

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, after a drug bust at a hotel downtown. Police say an investigation into the recent rash of violence on the North Side led investigators and SWAT officers to the Double Tree Hotel at Bigelow Square to execute a search warrant just after 1 a.m. Friday. During an initial sweep of the room on the 10th floor, police say large quantities of narcotics and one firearm were out in plain view. They seized six firearms, twelve bricks of heroin, and about $900 in cash. (Photo: Pittsburgh Police) Police say 27-year-old Samuel Mitchell, 26-year-old Dorian Ingram, 22-year-old Kevin Whitely and a juvenile were taken in for questioning. The three adults were then taken to the Allegheny County Jail while the juvenile was taken to Shuman Center.

Comments / 1

Community Policy