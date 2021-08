Stassi had X-rays on his left forearm come back negative after being hit by a pitch during Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports. Stassi went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts before being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning and exiting the contest. The 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day since he appears to have avoided a serious injury.