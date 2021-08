The BlackArch Linux team has released a new version of its Arch-based distribution for security experts and savvy hobbyists. BlackArch 09/01/2021 comes with an updated Linux kernel (5.13.10), revised installer, updated tools, packages and menus as well as some new plugins for the text editor Vim. Above all, however, the already extensive collection of tools supplied has been increased again: With more than 130 new additions, it now includes over 2700 tools for vulnerability searches, IT forensics and the like.