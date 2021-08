"Over the course of more than two decades, the Taliban proved that they knew how to wage an insurgency" in Afghanistan, The New York Times reports Thursday. "Over the last five days, ominous signs have emerged that they have yet to learn how to run a country." The Taliban marked Afghanistan's Independence Day on Thursday, a celebration of the country's liberation from British rule in 1919, by cheering their successful "jihadi resistance" against "another arrogant power of the world, the United States."