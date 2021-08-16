Cancel
Daily Events Diary: Free Guy Hamptons Screening, A Cynthia Rowley Dinner, The Colony Pops Up At Christies, And More!

By Freya Drohan
fashionweekdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!. Cynthia Rowley hosts sunset dinner to celebrate Surf Camp. Designer Cynthia Rowley and Bumble brought a busload of editors and influencers to Montauk to try their hand at surfing for the first time. The Illinois-native discovered surfing for herself in her late 30s, and has been enamored with the sport ever since; even teaching daughters Kit and Gigi how to hang 10. Thus, it’s become an annual tradition for the brand to share its love for the ocean. After taking to the waves in their Cynthia Rowley rash guards and surf suits, guests donned more fashions by the label and refueled and reminisced over dinner at Gurney’s. Among those in attendance were Lea Michele, Julia Haart, Serena Kerrigan, Charlotte Bickley, Serena Goh, Madeline Fass, Ella McFaddin, Anahita Moussavian, Anna LaPlaca, Samantha Caccamise, and more.

