Man arrested for assaulting woman, pointing BB gun at officer
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man has been arrested after allegedly beating a woman and pointing a BB gun at an officer. On Aug. 15, officers were called to Barnett Rd. about a disturbance. Adrain Felton, 45, was reportedly arguing with his neighbor about her calling the police when he grabbed a BB gun and hit her in the head. Witnesses said he continued to hit the victim in the face and head until she punched him to get away.www.newschannel6now.com
