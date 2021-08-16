Aldermen: Bids for Levee Street improvements higher than budgeted amount
Plans for proposed improvements to the Levee Street area may be delayed after bids for the work came in over the project’s budget. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday opened three bids for the project, with Construction Specialists LLC of Jackson submitting the apparent low bid of $700,232. Fordice Construction of Vicksburg bid $1,039,943, while Central Asphalt, also from Vicksburg, bid $843,616.65.vicksburgpost.com
