Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Free Game Trial

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the perks of subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online is that users frequently get to check out free game trials. During a set window, Nintendo will make a game available completely free so players can check it out and decide if they want to purchase the full version. Today, Nintendo announced that Minecraft Dungeons will be the next free game trial on the system! The trial will begin on August 18th at 10 a.m. PT and run through August 24th at 11:59 p.m. PT, giving players just under a full week to check out the game for themselves.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

