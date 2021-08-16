Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.3 Details Revealed, DLC Announcement Coming Soon
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red today revealed a number of new details associated with the game's next patch. This update, which is version 1.3 for the game, still doesn't have a set release date, although the studio has promised that the full patch notes will be going live in the near future. And to coincide with this update's arrival, the first DLC pack for Cyberpunk 2077 will also soon be unveiled.comicbook.com
