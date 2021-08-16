Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.3 Details Revealed, DLC Announcement Coming Soon

It seems that a new Cryo Grenade weapon should be coming to Apex Legends sometime in the near future! Leaker and self-proclaimed "Apex Legends skin prophet" Shrugtal has apparently discovered the existence of the item following a datamine of the Emergence update. Shrugtal calls this "a bit of a hidden find after the patch has been out for a while," but the leak should be exciting for fans either way! As Shrugtal points out, the weapon's design and shape looks somewhat similar to the Thermite Grenade, with enough differences that set it apart. Notably, it has a light blue color to evoke its icy ability.