Matt Leinart: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei will contend for Heisman Trophy
Clemson has become one of the handful of college football programs annually considered a contender for the national championship. The Tigers have reached the playoff in each of the last six seasons and won a couple of titles under coach Dabo Swinney. FOX Sports analyst and former Heisman winning quarterback Matt Leinart recently offered up his take on DJ Uiagalelei and whether the incoming sophomore can successfully follow in the footsteps of Trevor Lawrence.247sports.com
