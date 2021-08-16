Matt Leinart: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei will contend for Heisman Trophy

Following Clemson's second and final full scrimmage of fall camp on Thursday evening, head coach Dabo Swinney virtually met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "The bulk of it from a live, physical standpoint is behind us. The best part of (Thursday) is we had a couple of guys get banged up but nothing major. It was a fun day. Mixed up the personnel a lot. Did overtime, you have new overtime rules (this year). Went all the way into a third overtime. Had two really good two-minute situations, good-on-good there and was pleased how both sides performed in that area.