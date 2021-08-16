T-Mobile Says It's Working To Address Cybersecurity Incident
T-Mobile data may have been accessed illegally, the company announced in a Monday (Aug. 16) press release, noting it is “working around the clock” to investigate. “We take the protection of our customers very seriously, and we are conducting an extensive analysis alongside digital forensic experts to understand the validity of these claims, and we are coordinating with law enforcement,” the company stated in the release.www.pymnts.com
