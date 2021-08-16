Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Opinion: On minimum wage, does Larry Elder not know or not care?

By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FhHFU_0bTSoJ9O00
Radio talk-show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif., on July 13. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Media personality Larry Elder might be the most controversial candidate in the upcoming election to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Elder has no shortage of right-wing and often inflammatory views on topics such as coronavirus vaccines and climate change. His ideas about California’s minimum wage, however, have gained extra attention as he races to replace Newsom.

Elder doesn’t believe in a minimum wage. In an interview with McClatchy’s California-based editorial boards earlier this month, he made that quite clear. “The ideal minimum wage is $0,” he said.

Economists and labor experts say that a minimum wage is absolutely necessary to protect workers and to keep as many low-wage employees as possible above the poverty line.

“Income inequality has grown like crazy, and it’s because workers have no bargaining power,” said Sylvia Allegretto, a labor economist at UC Berkeley. Most workers would have no chance at a fair wage without a set minimum, she said.

The federal minimum wage sits at $7.25 per hour, but California has one of the highest in the country, at $13 or $14 depending on the size of the employer.

If Elder were to become governor and get California’s minimum wage law abolished, only a portion of workers would be protected by the federal standard, according to Arindrajit Dube, an expert on minimum wage at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. There are loopholes and exceptions that would allow some wages to dip below $7.25, Dube said.

“Attacking the California minimum wage would be particularly devastating,” he said. “It would cause an enormous pay cut for about a third of workers, which would be one of the most egregious disasters for working Californians that I can think of.”

It’s also worth noting that the vast majority of Americans support raising the minimum wage to $15.

So why is Elder suggesting something that will probably hurt Californians and is evidently unpopular with voters? To be clear, he’s not the first to advocate for no minimum wage. It’s a common libertarian view based on the principle that government should not interfere with private affairs.

UC Berkeley’s Michael Reich, economist and co-chair of the Center on Wage and Employment Dynamics along with Allegretto, has heard that theory before, he said, but it holds no water.

“The idea is that an employer and employee should be free to choose whatever wage rate they agree upon, and there’s nothing coercive about it,” Reich said. “But that employee needs a job more than an employer needs that particular worker, so it’s a very uneven playing field.”

I’m not inside Elder’s head, but as I see it, there are two possible reasons why the prominent recall candidate would be so vocal about his beliefs on eliminating a minimum wage. One possibility is that he knows it’s a divisive position that will get him attention.

The other possibility is that Elder genuinely doesn’t understand that laborers and employers are not on even ground when it comes to negotiating a salary. To me, that’s far more concerning.

If the minimum wage is abolished in California, “it will be a race to the bottom like we’ve never seen before,” according to Allegretto. Desperate workers would be forced to accept unlivable wages, she said.

In his interview with McClatchy journalists, Elder asserted his libertarian stance. “Why two people who are adults can’t determine what the price of labor ought to be, is beyond me,” he said.

Elder’s words expose his ignorance more effectively than anyone else’s could. If he can’t understand why two adults can’t fairly negotiate the price of labor, then he fundamentally misunderstands the uneven power dynamics between workers and firms.

“Workers know that they’re getting the short end of the stick,” Allegretto said. It’s unrealistic to suggest that an employee can simply bargain their way to a fair salary without any external support. Elder’s line of thinking is “completely out of touch with the history of the vast and ever growing inequality in this country,” she said.

The individual selling their labor will always have less leverage than their employer. It’s right in the name that capitalism prioritizes capital, not laborers. If Elder really thinks that the ideal minimum wage is zero dollars, and thinks that would result in fair salaries, then his understanding of capitalism is far off.

Allegretto and Reich agree that Elder’s statements are most likely no more than a publicity stunt. “Anything he can do to stay in the media, no matter how outrageous it is, is going to help him,” Reich said.

“It’s an asinine and out-of-step concept,” Allegretto said. “It can’t be done, it won’t be done. It’s just this far-right rhetoric.”

To give Elder the benefit of the doubt, maybe he’s not just looking for attention. But if his ideas on the minimum wage truly reflect his values and intentions as a potential governor, then he’s even more dangerous for California than we thought.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
43K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Michael Reich
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Inequality#Uc Berkeley#Minimum Wage Law#Californians#Americans#Libertarian#Uc Berkeley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
Related
California StateMercury News

Recall candidate suffers heart attack, ends campaign for California governor

Former U.S. Rep Doug Ose announced Tuesday he would drop out of the recall election after suffering a heart attack over the weekend. The 66-year-old Republican businessman and rancher said in a statement that he had called 911 on Sunday evening from his home in the Sacramento area after experiencing “the sudden onset of concerning medical symptoms.”
San Diego, CAsjvsun.com

Larry Elder’s ex-producer, ex-fiancée isn’t standing by her man. Here’s who she backs in the recall.

Alexandra Datig, Larry Elder’s ex-producer and ex-fiancée, has thrown her support behind another candidate in the gubernatorial recall election. Datig, who was also Elder’s longtime radio producer, wrote in her political blog, Front Page Index, that former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is the best choice to lead California given his history running a city of 1.4 million people.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

I plan to vote ‘no’ for the recall of Newsom and pick a candidate to replace him — here’s why

There’s something utterly crazy about the upcoming gubernatorial recall elections in California. It’s the idea that an elected governor could be removed from office, and — if enough voters opt to recall the current governor — a new person can be instated by margin of a single vote or more. Think about that for a moment. A solitary extra vote could determine the fate of the largest economy in the United States and the fifth largest economy in the world.
California StatePosted by
CBS News

CBS News poll: Majority of Californians approve of Governor Newsom's response to wildfires

California is dealing with the massive Dixie Fire, fallout from climate change and a surge in COVID cases. All of this comes as Governor Gavin Newsom faces a recall election. CBS News elections and survey's director Anthony Salvonota joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the findings of a new CBS News poll examining how Californians feel about Newsom's response to these crises.
PoliticsFresno Bee

‘The ideal minimum wage is $0.00.’ Leading candidate to replace Newsom wants no requirement

California workers currently earn a minimum of $13 or $14 an hour, but Larry Elder says he’d get rid of a legal baseline altogether. “For somebody who’s never run a business to tell business people... ‘I’m going to jack up your price of labor, and you’re going to deal with it,’ to me, it’s offensive,” said Elder, a longtime conservative talk radio host and leading candidate to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election this fall.
California StatePOLITICO

He opposes gun control, the minimum wage — and could be California’s next governor

OAKLAND — Gov. Gavin Newsom for months refused to acknowledge the Republican recall candidates. Then Larry Elder came along. A conservative media fixture after decades on the air, Elder used his fame to springboard to the front of the pack of Republicans vying to replace Newsom. The Democratic governor has responded by making Elder the face of recall Republicans, portraying him as an extremist whose views are drastically mismatched with the average California voter.
California StateWashington Post

Meet the leading candidate to unseat California’s governor — who doesn’t believe in the minimum wage

Radio host Larry Elder, the leading opponent to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), has long embraced the position that the minimum wage is unnecessary. The conservative even told a newspaper editorial board last week that “the ideal minimum wage is $0.00,” adding, “Why two people who are adults can’t determine what the price of labor ought to be is beyond me.”
San Francisco, CAcalmatters.org

Meet the Democrat trying to take Newsom down

Tonight, four of the prominent Republicans seeking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election will gather in Sacramento for the campaign’s second major gubernatorial debate. Some of the biggest names in the race, however, declined invitations to participate. They include conservative talk show host Larry Elder...
ElectionsPosted by
Fox News

Larry Elder slams Democrats 'slandering' him over decades-old op-ed on female voting

Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder slammed Democrats for "slandering" him for characterizing an op-ed he wrote more than 20 years ago as sexist. "Calif. Dems are desperate & slandering me, distorting what I wrote in a column 21 yrs ago. Here's what I wrote, decide for yourself," Elder said on Twitter Wednesday, after an op-ed published in 2000 for Capitalism Magazine, titled, "Democrats and the 'SHE' Vote," became a target for Elder’s competition in the recall election.
Economydigg.com

Which States Can You Live More Comfortably On A Minimum Wage, Mapped

Reddit user loveandwars calculated the feasibility of living on minimum wage in America by comparing each state's minimum wage and cost of living. The minimum wage data is compiled from the Economic Policy Institute and costs were estimated using MIT's living wage calculator. The minimum wage in American states ranges...
PoliticsPosted by
Indy100

How much money a single person needs to make to meet basic needs in every US state

Living in the United States is undeniably pricey — an expense that has unfortunately, steadily increased with time. The cost of living in the U.S. increased a whopping 5.4 percent from July 2020 to July 2021, officially marking the largest annual increase since 2008. And Americans were already concerned about that very predicament — before the 5 percent hike, and prior to the pandemic. In February 2020, just as some of the first cases of Covid likely arrived stateside, nearly half of Americans cited the rising cost of living as the largest threat to their financial security.
California Statekyma.com

Governor Newsom approves another California stimulus

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. - California Governor Gavin Newsom has approved another stimulus for folks who made less than $75,000 in 2020. Also, you have to make sure your 2020 taxes are complete. If you received the first Golden State Stimulus earlier this year, you may not qualify for this new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy