Environment

Pollution Notice

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Department of Environmental Protection has received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release. All information displayed was submitted by the reporting party. Type of Notice: Initial Report. Incident Information. Name of Incident: Briarwood Estates. State Watch Office Case Number: 20214519. Start...

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
Local News Lakeland Fl

