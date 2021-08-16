A Bridgerton too far for Phoebe and Pete as romance ends

The romance between Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and American comedian Pete Davidson appears to have ended.

Viewed as one of the year’s hottest celebrity couples since they started dating in February, the distance between them and hectic work schedules seem to have become too much.

“Their mates think they make a great couple, but the distance has made it completely unworkable,” a source told The Sun.

“They had fun and will remain close, but unless something drastic changes, their relationship won’t recover.”

The pair were last seen all loved-up at Wimbledon in July.