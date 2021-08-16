Cancel
Phoenix New Media: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

BEIJING (AP) _ Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Monday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

