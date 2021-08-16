Phoenix New Media: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. Inc. Magazine has ranked Infoverity No. 3729 on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Infoverity is a leading global provider of Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM) strategy and implementation, data governance and analytics, operational services and hosting solutions that help clients in the retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial and healthcare sectors to simplify and maximize the value of their information. Infoverity’s profile page on the Inc. 5000 list can be found online at https://www.inc.com/profile/infoverity and complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.