Bob Dylan Accused of Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old Girl in 1965

By Jon Blistein
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has filed a lawsuit accusing Bob Dylan of sexually abusing her when she was 12 years old in 1965. In the suit, the woman, identified as “J.C.” who now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, claims that Dylan abused her between April and May 1965 and that Dylan “exploited his status as a musician by grooming J.C. to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse J.C.” It claims that Dylan gave J.C. “alcohol and drugs,” abused her multiple times, and that some of the alleged incidents occurred in Dylan’s apartment at the Hotel Chelsea in New York City.

