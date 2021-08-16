Wonder Woman bringing axes and godly abilities to Fortnite
If you’ve ever wanted to dress up as Wonder Woman in Fortnite, your wish is about to come true. On August 19 at 8 PM ET, you can find the character in the game’s item shop. You can also purchase her armored variant if you want her to look a bit more rock-awesome. Her full set of items includes her Golden Eagle Wings glider, Athena’s battleax, a DC loading screen, and special back bling. The back bling itself also comes in two variants. I’m sure all of the people trapped on islands are going to happy to see a goddess coming at them with an ax. That’s gotta be good for the blood pressure.www.pcinvasion.com
