Wonder Woman bringing axes and godly abilities to Fortnite

Spoiler time! You have been warned! In Batman: Urban Legends #6, Zealot returns… properly The Batman anthology series Batman: Urban Legends has been telling stories of Grifter, the Jim Lee, and Brandon Choi-created character from WildCATS, who was reintroduced to the DC Universe in the Batman comic book. DC Comics has teased several other WildStorm characters arriving in the DC Universe. Still, their August solicitations promised Zealot, taking over the Grifter feature in Batman: Urban Legends in August with issue 6. Being sent by the HALO Corporation, of which we have heard a little of late. With a mission to take out Maxwell Lord, but going up against someone who is a bit of a zealot herself on occasion, and has beheaded Maxwell Lord herself back in a prior continuity, Wonder Woman. And then she popped by the comic book a little early a couple of months back.