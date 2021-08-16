Cancel
Video Games

Wonder Woman bringing axes and godly abilities to Fortnite

By Andrew Farrell
pcinvasion.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever wanted to dress up as Wonder Woman in Fortnite, your wish is about to come true. On August 19 at 8 PM ET, you can find the character in the game’s item shop. You can also purchase her armored variant if you want her to look a bit more rock-awesome. Her full set of items includes her Golden Eagle Wings glider, Athena’s battleax, a DC loading screen, and special back bling. The back bling itself also comes in two variants. I’m sure all of the people trapped on islands are going to happy to see a goddess coming at them with an ax. That’s gotta be good for the blood pressure.

#Godly#Golden Eagle Wings#Athena#Dc#The Wonder Woman Cup#Fortnite Wonder Woman#The Justice League
Beauty & Fashionbookriot.com

Cosplay and Friendships: How Cosplay and Cons Helped me Find my Place

Making and keeping friendships as an adult can be tough. Listen, I even had a hard time as a teen forging genuine friendships. I was that geeky, and proud, girl writing and editing stories for the school paper, nose buried in a book and comic books hidden in her bag. Little did I know that in the future all that nerdy attitude would help me truly find my place.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Will Fortnite bring back the Chun Li skin?

Fortnite announcing plans to bring Cammy and Guile from Street Fighter to the island was not a huge surprise, we had already seen Chun Li and Ryu added for a limited time back in March 2021. The return of the Street Fighter collaboration has sparked clear FOMO in the community...
Video GamesDigital Trends

Fortnite’s Ariana Grande concert brings humanity to the Metaverse

I wanted to start this piece with a little optimism. I wanted to wax about how excited I was to go to my first in-person event since the lockdowns started last year — to be in a crowd again, to be surrounded by colleagues eating delicious snacks and talking about video games together face-to-face. I bought my first train ticket in nearly two years and headed out to New York City to attend a concert … sort of. I was on my way to see the Fortnite Rift Tour, a digital Ariana Grande concert that takes place entirely within the battle royale game.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Fortnite Could Bring Back A Fan Favorite Storyline

A fan-favorite storyline might be coming back to "Fortnite" sometime soon. Fans have been speculating about Kevin making its return since Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard delivered a vague tweet, writing "They see me rollin' pt 2." Some fans of "Fortnite" seem to think that this tweet alluded to Kevin, the mysterious purple cube that has popped up in various points throughout "Fortnite" history, since the Cube rolled around the map during Season 5 and 6, Chapter 1.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Zealot Cosplays As Wonder Woman – And Starro? Urban Legends Spoilers

Spoiler time! You have been warned! In Batman: Urban Legends #6, Zealot returns… properly The Batman anthology series Batman: Urban Legends has been telling stories of Grifter, the Jim Lee, and Brandon Choi-created character from WildCATS, who was reintroduced to the DC Universe in the Batman comic book. DC Comics has teased several other WildStorm characters arriving in the DC Universe. Still, their August solicitations promised Zealot, taking over the Grifter feature in Batman: Urban Legends in August with issue 6. Being sent by the HALO Corporation, of which we have heard a little of late. With a mission to take out Maxwell Lord, but going up against someone who is a bit of a zealot herself on occasion, and has beheaded Maxwell Lord herself back in a prior continuity, Wonder Woman. And then she popped by the comic book a little early a couple of months back.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

World Without a Patriarchy in Wonder Woman #777 [Preview]

Wonder Woman #777 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in the issue, Wonder Woman finds herself in a world where the Amazons have ruled throughout history. Did they do a better job? Find out on Tuesday and check out the preview below. WONDER WOMAN #777. DC Comics.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Fortnite is Introducing the Deadliest Woman in the Galaxy, Gamora

Gamora was spotted in a teaser, where fans of the comics instantly recognized her, and then Epic Games officially confirmed she was coming to Fortnite in a later tweet. Gamora can be unlocked in an upcoming event for free if you’d rather save those V-Bucks for another day. (I’m still waiting for Lil Whip to return to the Item Shop.)
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Wonder Woman Teaches Evolution From DC Comics In November

Stephanie Phillips tweets the news, "Announcement time! I'm writing WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION with the incredible @MikeHawthorne, @Adr_Ben, Jordie Bellaire, and @TENapolitano. "This November, Wonder Woman will step up and act as Earth's representative in a cosmic trial to decide the fate of humanity." That's penciller Mike Hawthorne, inker Adriano Di Benedetto, colourist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Tom Napolitano.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Jack-O’ is the next DLC character for Guilty Gear Strive

Guilty Gear Strive has been doing very well since its release earlier in the year. It has shattered records for the number of players online, helped in part by its fantastic rollback netcode. A few weeks ago, the first DLC character arrived in the game, known as Goldlewis Dickinson. Goldlewis started out as a character featured in the game’s story mode and has now moved on to become a fully playable character. This trend shall continue with the game’s next DLC character. Except this time, it’s a fan-favorite character. Jack-O’ is coming to Guilty Gear Strive, and there’s a brand new trailer out which shows them off.
EntertainmentPosted by
GamesRadar+

From Deadpool to Wonder Woman: Inside the Evolution of artist Mike Hawthorne

The upcoming DC Wonder Woman: Evolution isn't just about the character's evolution, but also the next step forward for the title's artist. Long-time Marvel exclusive artist Mike Hawthorne, best known for a six-year run on Deadpool and as of late on Daredevil, has moved from the proverbial House of Ideas to the Amazon island of Themyscira. And while he's best known for more street-level, masked, male heroes, Hawthorne's diverse bibliography hints at his range and his readiness to change things up with Wonder Woman: Evolution.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Get the Wonder Woman skin early with her own Cup event

LATEST - First look at Wonder Woman in-game. We have our first look a Wonder Woman in the item shop in Fortnite. She isn't available to purchase yet but the skin looks AMAZING and continues Fortnite's excellent track record with superhero skins. Fortnite Wonder Woman Cup Start Date & Time.
Video GamesDestructoid

Wonder Woman is coming to Fortnite, and I’m wondering why the hell she doesn’t have the invisible jet

This past week, Superman entered the Fortnite fray as part of the season pass, through a fun series of quests that only took an afternoon to complete. Now, Wonder Woman is helping shore up the Justice League roster, but unfortunately she’s arriving as a paid add-on. Oh, and without the invisible jet, which is the most obvious glider for her. What?! That was such an obvious tee up.

