Five Reasons for Improvement in 2021-22 | Detroit Jock City. Hey, optimism! I’ve missed you, old friend. The Detroit Red Wings should be improved as they enter the 2021-22 season. The team does not appear to be ready to challenge for a playoff spot, but do appear to be a better team both offensively and defensively. This should translate into a team that is more entertaining as they transition into the next phase of the re-build. The possible addition of youngsters Joe Veleno, Jonatan Berggren and Lucas Raymond by next season will help accelerate the team to a point where they can challenge on a nightly basis.