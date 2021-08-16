An Open Letter To Those Who Work In The Emergency Department

July 24th is usually the day we celebrate our statehood enjoying parades and rodeos while relaxing with family and friends. This past July 24th was much different for those who risked their lives and worked so quickly and diligently in containing the Art Nord Fire. The fire came dangerously close (within a few feet) to several homes in our little community, Basinview Estates. We are forever thankful for how quickly the first responders from the Weber County Sheriff Department came door-to-door to our homes warning us to evacuate and how quickly the Weber County Fire Department and the US Forest Service responded to the rapidly spreading wildfire. They also remained on site for several days addressing and containing hot spots; providing comfort to us all. We feel fortunate and blessed to be protected by so many honorable men and women and give thanks to ALL those who put themselves in harms way to protect us and our homes.