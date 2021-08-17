Maroon 5 Says Dallas Fans Must Show Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination Or Negative Test

FOXBORO (CBS) – Garth Brooks’ first-ever concert at Gillette Stadium will have to wait at least until 2022. Brooks was scheduled to perform in Foxboro on October 9, but he announced Wednesday that the concert has been canceled, along with his concerts in Baltimore, Charlotte, Cincinnati, and Nashville. In a statement, the country music star cited concerns about the rise in COVID cases across the country. “I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” Brooks said. “So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.” People who have bought tickets will be refunded through their original payment method.