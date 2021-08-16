2020 Census: Humboldt County experiences slight growth, increase in diversity
Results of the 2020 Census released by the U.S. Census Bureau last week reveal Humboldt County’s population has both grown and become more racially diverse. Data from the decennial Census helps the California Citizens Redistricting Commission – which is tasked with redrawing political boundaries for its Congressional, state Senate, state Assembly and state Board of Equalization districts – accurately reflect the state’s populations ahead of June 2022 elections.www.times-standard.com
