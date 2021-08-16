Cancel
Love Island villa erupts into chaos as Faye shouts down Jake in furious row over Liberty

By Susan Knox
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 3 days ago
It looks as though L ove Island fans are in for some serious drama this week as Faye is set to let loose on Jake over his treatment of Liberty.

Over the past two weeks, the most solid couple in the villa have crumbled before our eyes – and feisty Faye hasn’t been shy about letting Jake know that it’s his fault, and not Liberty’s.

Monday night’s episode ended with Priya and Brett being voted out of the villa by their fellow islanders, but there’s set to be even more drama in tomorrow night’s instalment if the preview is anything to go by.

Eagle-eyed viewers were left on the edge of their seats on Monday night when the preview clip saw Faye completely tear into Jake as tensions in the villa appear to have reached an all-time high.

The teaser clip shows Faye hitting out at Jake as the islanders sit around the fire-pit.

Hurricane Faye comes back to play in tomorrow night's instalment of Love Island

“She is the most genuine person in here,” Faye shouts across the seat as she points her finger towards Liberty.

“And you, on the outside or inside are a different person. You have f***ed me off now.

“I’m so done with you Jake. Unreal,” she shouts.

It’s not the first time the pair have come to blows.

Faye calls Jake fake in the furious row

Last week, 26-year-old Faye told Jake that his way of telling Liberty he loved her was ‘fake’ after she claimed his girlfriend ‘backed him into a wall’ and the only way he could scramble out of the mess he made was by whispering the three all-important words into her ear.

Faye, who is coupled-up with show favourite Teddy, stormed away from the girls' chat when Liberty confessed that Jake had finally told her that he loved her – four weeks after she confessed her love for him.

At the time, the feisty reality TV star told her pal that she simply couldn’t engage in the happy chat because she was brimming with anger over Jake’s actions.

Jake looks livid in the teaser clip of the row

Hot-headed Faye wasn’t shy about hurting Liberty’s feelings when she insisted that Jake was simply a ‘showman’ who was acting in certain ways to play up to camera and get more air-time.

It came after Liberty admitted that she was having doubts over how genuine Jake really was.

The pair had been distant for a number of days following the explosive movie night challenge, where Birmingham babe Liberty was forced to watch her boyfriend admit that he didn’t find her sexually attractive and he didn’t feel the urge to ‘rip her clothes off’.

Tensions between Faye and Jake have reached an all-time high ( Image: ITV)

Since then, fans have become increasingly concerned for Liberty as Jake continues to use the excuse that ‘you’re my girlfriend’ to seemingly escape awkward conversations with Liberty.

The drama never ends!

Tune in to Love Island tomorrow night at 9PM on ITV2 to see the action unfold.

