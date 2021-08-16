Cancel
Accidents

Man dramatically rescued from sinking barge as emergency services race to canal

By Sophie Halle-Richards, Alahna Kindred
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QNZ2O_0bTSlQ7S00

A man was rescued from a sinking barge in a canal as emergency services scrambled to rescue him.

Fire crews and the ambulance service raced to reports of a boat sinking in the Rochdale Canal in Castlefield, Manchester on Monday afternoon.

A male passenger onboard the barge had to be rescued from the roof, Greater Manchester Fire Service said.

He was assessed by paramedics from North West Ambulance Service but is not thought to have required hospital treatment, Manchester Evening News reports.

Several ambulances and fire engines were pictured at the scene.

Other dramatic images show a large canal boat inside one of the locks, completely submerged in water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVDFK_0bTSlQ7S00
A man has been rescued from a sinking barge after emergency services were scrambled to the Rochdale Canal in Manchester city centre ( Image: MEN Media)

It is not clear what caused the boat to sink.

The inside of the canal boat appears to be destroyed as various objects are seen floating inside.

A spokesperson for GMFRS said: "At around 2.15pm on Monday, 16 th August, firefighters were called to reports of a boat sinking in the canal near to Lock 92 on Castle Street, in Manchester.

"Two fire engines from Salford quickly attended the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ub62P_0bTSlQ7S00
The man's possessions can be seen floating around the boat ( Image: MEN Media)

"Firefighters used specialist equipment to rescue one man from the roof of the boat before he was transferred to the care of colleagues from North West Ambulance Service for precautionary checks.

"Fire crews were in attendance for approximately one hour."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33z5ST_0bTSlQ7S00
A male passenger had to be rescued from the roof, Greater Manchester Fire Service said ( Image: MEN Media)

North West Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to reports of a barge sinking in the canal with people on board.

Nobody required hospital treatment, they added.

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
North West
#Canal#Race#Emergency Services#Accident#Manchester Evening News#Salford
